”I pity Your Future Generation- Singer Rudeboy reacts as Nigerians debate on Wizkid & Cubana Burial Events

October 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian singer Rudeboy, has reacted to the ongoing debate among Nigerians about the most successful burials held in the country.

The debate began after a Twitter user posted a list of what they believed were the most successful burials in Nigeria.

Taking to social media, they argued about which Nigerian has had the biggest burial ceremony for their loved ones.

Rudeboy found the debate shocking and took to his Instastories to express his disappointment.

He wrote:

”The present generation , I pity una future😷Can you imagine people comparing burial ceremony? Una go hearam”

(www.naija247news.com).