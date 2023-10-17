Menu
Guard arraigned for alleged N6.1 property theft

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Lagos, Oct. 17, 2023.

A security guard, Friday Erifita, on Tuesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly conspiring with others to steal property worth N6.1 million from his employer.

The police charged the defendant who resides on Idiroko Street, Dangbolon, Ikorodu, Lagos State, with conspiracy and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Friday Sunday, told the court that the defendant stole the items on July 28 from Smartech Security company located at 32, Taiwo St., Ojota, Lagos State.

Sunday said that the defendant and others at large stole standing fans, a water pumping machine and 14 chairs from the company.

He said that the defendant and the others also stole three close circuit television control equipment, HP computers, Channel Hikvision, Nur Monitor, a television set and 16 port PABX system.

According to the prosecutor, other items stolen by the defendant and the others are five Samsung air conditioners, a 60-metre cable, two metallic gutter rails and a fire extinguisher.

He said that all the items belonged to one Mrs Adedipe Abimbola, and worth N6, 168, 000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Section 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daodu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N800, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 30 for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

