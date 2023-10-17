Menu
Delta Police Apprehend Three Kidnap Suspects, Recover IEDs, Others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 17, 2023.



Delta State Police Command has arrested three kidnap suspects, and recovered  weapons including five packs of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) as exhibits.

DSP Bright Edafe, the command`s spokesman,  stated this while addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were arrested on Friday by police operatives attached to the Orerokpe Division, in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer, Orerokpe division,CSP Paul Oboware, led a team of the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol team to Ofuoma Community in Ughelli North to effect the arrest.

“Recall that about two months ago, the command arrested some suspected kidnappers, including Ese–Oghene Ezekiel.

“He masterminded the kidnap of his brother and members of his household at Oha Community, Okpe Local Government Area, when Regina Ogana, his brother’s wife was shot dead.

“The initial success notwithstanding, the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Wale Abass gave CSP Oboware, the marching orders, to ensure every other persons involved in the crime were brought to book,” he said.

“Two male suspects were arrested for their involvement in the incident. Consequently, upon their arrest, the team proceeded to conduct search at their premises and hideout,” he said.

Edafe said that upon searching the criminals’ hideout, another suspect was apprehended, adding that other members of the gang fled immediately they sighted the police team’s advancement.

He said that the following items were recovered from them, four AK-47 rifles, one pump action, one locally made single barrel cut-to-size pistol, 58 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition.

Others are 13 live cartridges, five packs of IEDs, six detonators and eight empty magazines were recovered from the suspects’ hideout.

Edafe said that the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the crime.(www.naija247news.com).





