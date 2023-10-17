Court jails man 15 months for stealing N2m items

Sango-Ota (Ogun), Oct. 17 2023 .

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Tuesday sentenced a 39-year old man, Ijioma Kalu to 15 months imprisonment for breaking into a house to steal items worth N2 million.

The Magistrate, Mr O. O. Okiki, sentenced Kalu to prison without option of fine, after pleading guilty to burglary, conspiracy and theft.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convict and others still at large, committed the offences on June 23 at 8:35 p.m. at Alawode Street, Lafenwa, Itele-Awori area, Ota.

Adaraloye said the convict broke into the house of the complainant, Grace Eduvie and stole household items valued at N2 million entrusted into the hand of one Patience Atunu.

He said the offences contravened the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006. (www.naija247news.com)