Law and Order

Court jails man 15 months for stealing N2m items

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sango-Ota (Ogun), Oct. 17 2023 .

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Tuesday sentenced a 39-year old man, Ijioma Kalu to 15 months imprisonment for breaking into a house to steal items worth N2 million.

The Magistrate, Mr O. O. Okiki, sentenced Kalu to prison without option of fine, after pleading guilty to burglary, conspiracy and theft.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convict and others still at large, committed the offences on June 23 at 8:35 p.m. at Alawode Street, Lafenwa, Itele-Awori area, Ota.

Adaraloye said the convict broke into the house of the complainant, Grace Eduvie and stole household items valued at N2 million entrusted into the hand of one Patience Atunu.

He said the offences contravened the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

