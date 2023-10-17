Menu
Court fixes date for Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s applications

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 17,2023.

An Abuja Federal High Court has fixed date to hear a preliminary objection filed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State against a suit filed by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to stop his impeachment by the state’s House of Assembly.

Justice Emeka Nwite fixed October 30 for the hearing of the suit.

This was after Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, opposed the submission of Akeredolu’s lawyer, Kassim Gbadamosi, on his insistence to have his application heard.

Nwite fixed same date for hearing of Aiyedatiwa’s counter affidavit.

The judge equally fixed the hearing of an application filed by the Ondo State House of Assembly and its Speaker challenging the jurisdiction of the court and a motion for stay of execution of the interim order of the court filed by the lawmakers for same date.

The judge, who directed Adegboruwa to ensure that the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police and the Department of State Service (DSS), the 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit, were served with all their processes, including the notice of hearing, asked all parties to put their house in order ahead of the next adjourned date.

On September 26, Nwite restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching Aiyedatiwa over allegations of gross misconduct.

Nwite gave the interim order in a ruling shortly after Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Kayode Adewusi, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect.

The judge, who directed Adegboruwa to ensure that the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police and the Department of State Service (DSS), the 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit, were served with all their processes, including the notice of hearing, asked all parties to put their house in order ahead of the next adjourned date.

On September 26, Nwite restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching Aiyedatiwa over allegations of gross misconduct.

Nwite gave the interim order in a ruling shortly after Aiyedatiwa's counsel, Kayode Adewusi, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect.

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

