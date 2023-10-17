Court Dismisses No-Case Submission of Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Husband in Homicide Case

In a recent development, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Wuse Zone 2 has rejected the no-case submission filed by Peter Nwachukwu, the spouse of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu. The Federal Government had previously leveled a 23-count charge against Nwachukwu in connection with Osinachi’s demise.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In her ruling, Justice Nwosu-Iheme stated that the prosecution successfully established a case against the defendant. The trial, which began on June 20, 2022, and concluded on March 10, 2023, included testimony from 17 witnesses. Following his plea of not guilty, the judge ordered Nwachukwu to be remanded at the Kuje correctional facility pending further proceedings.

Initially believed to have succumbed to throat cancer, the autopsy report from the National Hospital in Abuja revealed a more complex medical situation, indicating causes such as organ pallor, leg swelling, heart-related issues, and tumor deposits. Nwachukwu’s legal counsel, I.A. Aliyu, contended that the medical evidence absolved his client from the charges of culpable homicide and domestic violence. However, the court dismissed the no-case submission, requiring the defendant to present his defense.