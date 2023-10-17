Menu
Court Dismisses No-Case Submission of Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Husband in Homicide Case

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In a recent development, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Wuse Zone 2 has rejected the no-case submission filed by Peter Nwachukwu, the spouse of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu. The Federal Government had previously leveled a 23-count charge against Nwachukwu in connection with Osinachi’s demise.

In her ruling, Justice Nwosu-Iheme stated that the prosecution successfully established a case against the defendant. The trial, which began on June 20, 2022, and concluded on March 10, 2023, included testimony from 17 witnesses. Following his plea of not guilty, the judge ordered Nwachukwu to be remanded at the Kuje correctional facility pending further proceedings.

Initially believed to have succumbed to throat cancer, the autopsy report from the National Hospital in Abuja revealed a more complex medical situation, indicating causes such as organ pallor, leg swelling, heart-related issues, and tumor deposits. Nwachukwu’s legal counsel, I.A. Aliyu, contended that the medical evidence absolved his client from the charges of culpable homicide and domestic violence. However, the court dismissed the no-case submission, requiring the defendant to present his defense.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

