Tinubu’s cabinet backs proposed $1.5 bln loan from World Bank

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

ABUJA, Oct 16 – Nigeria’s cabinet has approved a proposed borrowing of $1.5 billion from the World Bank, its finance minister said on Monday.

Olawale Edu, who is also coordinating minister for the economy, told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the World Bank had agreed to process the concessionary financing.

On Friday, the World Bank said it was in talks with Nigeria to provide $1.5 billion in financing, at the request of the government, to support key policy reforms.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

