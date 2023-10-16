Menu
Food Inflation

Tinubu admin spur Nigeria’s September Inflation Highest in two decades

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria witnessed a significant economic shift last month as its annual inflation peaked at 26.72%, the highest in two decades. The steady climb in inflation, persisting for nine consecutive months, has exacerbated the country’s cost-of-living crisis, affecting millions of Nigerians.

In tandem with this surge, food inflation, a significant component of Nigeria’s inflation basket, climbed to 30.64% in September from 29.34% in August, further burdening the populace.

President Bola Tinubu’s recent reforms, which entailed the elimination of a long-standing petrol subsidy, led to a sharp depreciation of the national currency by more than 50%. This move has triggered a surge in prices, placing immense pressure on Nigeria, known as the top oil producer and most populous nation in Africa.

Economists, including David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics, believe that the central bank faces the arduous task of combating inflation through aggressive monetary tightening. The removal of fuel subsidies and the devaluation of the naira are expected to continue contributing to the worsening inflation landscape.

In the wake of this economic turmoil, the country’s central bank, under the leadership of the new Governor Olayemi Cardoso, recently pledged to intermittently intervene in the foreign exchange market to bolster liquidity. This intervention comes on the heels of the relaxation of an eight-year restriction on 43 items, including rice, poultry, and cement, accessing foreign exchange on the official window.

Despite these measures, concerns loom over potential further rate hikes, given that interest rates are currently at their highest in nearly two decades. While some anticipate a more stringent approach from Governor Cardoso, President Tinubu remains resolute in defending his policy reforms despite facing resistance from labor unions, who argue that these reforms have adversely affected the disadvantaged.

Godwin Okafor
