South African Tenant Stabs Landlord to Death

October 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

South African Tenant on Sunday, October 15, murdered a resident of Riverview Road in Ottawa.

According to reports, a neighbour contacted reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) at approximately 14:36 after she heard of the murder.

Police revealed that the property owner demanded outstanding payment for rental when a verbal altercation ensued. The tenant left the property and returned with two (2) other males. They stabbed the victim multiple times before they fled the scene on foot.

Other tenants on the property immediately contacted the police after they heard the victim calling for assistance while being stabbed.

The police has opened an investigation into the incident.(www.naija247news.com).