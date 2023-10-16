Shettima Departs Nigeria To Represent Tinubu In China, US Summits

Oct 16,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Nigeria to represent President Tinubu at the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Forum in Beijing, China, scheduled for October 16–18, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on his official X handle as the Vice President of Nigeria on Sunday.

According to the statement, Shettima will join world leaders from over 130 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America at the Forum to deliberate on the theme, “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.”

The Vice President is expected to avail Nigeria of the platform provided by the Forum to woo investors for more developmental projects.

He is also billed to hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders to promote Nigeria’s trade and investment relations in line with the economic development agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The statement further added that Shettima will depart China for the United States of America, where, as the special guest, he is expected to deliver the keynote address at the African Development Bank and World Food Prize, facilitated by the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue slated to commence on October 24th, 2023.

This is said to be in pursuance of the food security and diversification policy of the Tinubu administration, as he is expected to highlight reforms being instituted in the Nigerian Agrifood sector and engage several stakeholders, partners, and investors in opportunities for investments in Nigeria.

Several meetings and engagements have been slated for the Vice President, who is expected to return to the country after his commitments in the US.(www.naija247news.com)