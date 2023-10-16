Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Shettima Departs Nigeria To Represent Tinubu In China, US Summits

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 16,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Nigeria to represent President Tinubu at the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Forum in Beijing, China, scheduled for October 16–18, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on his official X handle as the Vice President of Nigeria on Sunday.

According to the statement, Shettima will join world leaders from over 130 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America at the Forum to deliberate on the theme, “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.”

The Vice President is expected to avail Nigeria of the platform provided by the Forum to woo investors for more developmental projects.

He is also billed to hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders to promote Nigeria’s trade and investment relations in line with the economic development agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The statement further added that Shettima will depart China for the United States of America, where, as the special guest, he is expected to deliver the keynote address at the African Development Bank and World Food Prize, facilitated by the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue slated to commence on October 24th, 2023.

This is said to be in pursuance of the food security and diversification policy of the Tinubu administration, as he is expected to highlight reforms being instituted in the Nigerian Agrifood sector and engage several stakeholders, partners, and investors in opportunities for investments in Nigeria.

Several meetings and engagements have been slated for the Vice President, who is expected to return to the country after his commitments in the US.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Association seeks improved healthcare systems for cancer treatment
Next article
Ogun Pastor, three others caught with human skull
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Leaked Documents Shows How Tinubu Approved $507,384 on Hotel Reservations For 7days in New York

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 16,2023. Leaked Documents Shows How President Tinubu Approved A...

Senate Pres. Akpabio Laments After he Got Stuck on a Bad Road For Hours in Ogun State

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 16,2023. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has lamented the pain...

FG Re-issues IMN Leader, El-zakzaky’s Travel Documents As Iranian Varsity Awards Him Doctorate

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 16,2023. In a surprising turn of events, the Federal...

Lagos Govt seals hospital for transfusing patients with unscreened blood

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos Government has sealed a private...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Leaked Documents Shows How Tinubu Approved $507,384 on Hotel Reservations For 7days in New York

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 16,2023. Leaked Documents Shows How President Tinubu Approved A...

Senate Pres. Akpabio Laments After he Got Stuck on a Bad Road For Hours in Ogun State

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 16,2023. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has lamented the pain...

FG Re-issues IMN Leader, El-zakzaky’s Travel Documents As Iranian Varsity Awards Him Doctorate

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 16,2023. In a surprising turn of events, the Federal...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights