Politics & Govt News

Senate Pres. Akpabio Laments After he Got Stuck on a Bad Road For Hours in Ogun State

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 16,2023.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has lamented the pain and hardship motorists plying the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta expressway go through due to the deplorable condition of the road.

Akpabio said he was stuck in traffic for over two hours on the road while going for the 2023 Yewa Cultural Festival held in Ilaro, Ogun State.

The Senate President said this at the grand finale of the Yewa Cultural Festival in Ilaro in the Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Akpabio, who was accompanied by 70 senators to the event, said he insisted on driving to the venue for him to have first-hand experience of what people go through on the road every day, adding that it took his team more than two hours to drive to Ilaro from Lagos.

He added that the Senate will give the necessary support to the Ogun State Government on the reconstruction of the road and other deplorable federal roads in the state.

He said: “When I was coming, I decided to pass through the Lagos-Abeokuta, Papalanto-Ilaro road to experience the pain you people are facing on the road.

“I spent about two hours in traffic along Papalanto-Ilaro road because two tankers fell on the road. I really sympathise with you. I went through what you people are passing through on daily basis.

“I am giving Governor Abiodun the Senate support in rehabilitation of these important roads.

“I was determined to go through the road that you go through. Now, I have seen what you have been seeing. From today, I prophesy that your roads are done.

“Yewaland has the greatest number of industries that local government can ever have in Nigeria, just five local governments.

“Therefore, we recognise the need to use the best set of contractors to do your roads because of the wear and tear. I assure you that we will be working with our brother, Dapo Abiodun. Your lives will not be the same again.

“The 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is going to get the list of things you want us to do here.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

