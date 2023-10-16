Menu
President Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers Before FEC Meeting Today

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 16,2023.

President Bola Tinubu will swear in three additional ministers into his cabinet today, Monday, October 16, 2023.

The appointment of the new ministers was recently confirmed by the Senate and thus increased Tinubu’s cabinet size to 48 persons.

According to ThePunch, an anonymous source in the presidency disclosed that the new ministers would be sworn into office at the Council Chamber of the State House before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

This is the second FEC meeting since President Tinubu assumed power on Monday, May 29, 2023. The first meeting took place on August 28, 2023, following the inauguration of 45 ministers.

The new ministers to be sworn in today are Jamila Bio, Ayodele Olawande and Balarabe Lawal from Kaduna State.

“There will be a FEC meeting at 12 pm tomorrow (Monday) and all three of them — Bio, Olawande and Lawal — will take the oath before the meeting starts proper, ” the source said.

It is reported that Bio and Olawande would be sworn in as the Minister of Youth and the Minister of State for Youth, respectively, while Lawal was appointed to replace the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai whose ministerial nomination was rejected by the Senate.

Lawal, who collapsed during his screening served as Secretary to the Kaduna State Government during El-Rufai’s administration.

Tinubu’s 48-person cabinet is the largest in the history of Nigeria.

Now that the President has completed his ministerial appointments, Nigerians expect the cabinet members to be in full swing in formulating policies and executing projects.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

