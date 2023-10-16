Oil prices slip as Israel-Hamas conflict stirs geopolitical concerns

Oil prices saw a decline after last week’s surge, as investors remain watchful of the Israel-Hamas conflict’s potential to draw in other nations, which could further escalate prices and harm the global economy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Brent futures were down 0.4% at $90.56 per barrel, while U.S. WTI crude fell 0.3% to $87.43 a barrel.

Despite the conflict’s minimal impact on global oil supplies due to Israel’s limited production, the potential involvement of other major oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates raises concerns.

The U.S. may enforce sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, potentially impacting global oil supply by 0.5-1% if Tehran is found to be directly involved in the Hamas attack.

Amidst escalating tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to return to Israel to discuss the situation after engaging in diplomatic efforts with Arab states.

Additionally, the U.S. has recently imposed sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil above the G7’s price cap of $60 a barrel, aiming to tighten scrutiny on Russia’s crude exports.