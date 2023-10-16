Menu
Oil Markets

Oil falls below $90 a barrel on report of US-Venezuela deal

By: News Wire

Date:

Oil prices drop below $90 per barrel on the back of news suggesting a potential U.S.-Venezuela agreement to ease sanctions, contingent upon the establishment of a monitored presidential election.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, meanwhile, seems to have minimal impact on immediate crude supplies. Brent futures record a 0.67% decline, settling at $90.27 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude sees a 0.37% dip, hitting $87.30 per barrel.

Discussions surrounding the potential easing of sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry point to the possibility of increased oil supply. Despite escalated Israeli air strikes on Gaza, efforts to initiate a ceasefire falter, leading to heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The United States imposes sanctions on tankers transporting Russian oil exceeding the G7’s price cap of $60 a barrel, aiming to curb Moscow’s energy revenue.

Amidst these developments, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engages in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold discussions with various regional stakeholders, including Iran, Israel, Palestinians, Syria, and Egypt.

