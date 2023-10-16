Menu
Ogun Pastor, three others caught with human skull

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A pastor with the Christ Liberty Evangelism Church, Rosco, Iyana Iyesi, Ota, Oyenekan Oluwaseyi, and three others have been arrested with a human skull in the Saje Area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

Oluwaseyi and the three others, 30-year-old Ibrahim Agbowewe, 40-year-old Suleiman Ogunbunmi, and 57-year-old Gafari Akinsanya, were arrested by men of the state police command in the early hours of Saturday.

A source in the command told our correspondent that the suspects claimed they had intended to use the skull for rituals.

The source added that the arrest was made following a tip-off from members of the public about the suspects’ suspicious movement and activities in the area.

Following the intelligence, policemen were said to have stormed the area and arrested the suspects.

Items such as one big calabash, one black Toyota Camry car and one ram found with the suspects had been recovered and taken to the police station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the arrest, told our correspondent that the four suspects had confessed to the crime.(www.naija247news.com).

