News Analysis

Nigeria's Oil Sector Aims to Reach 2 Million Barrels Per Day Production by December

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian government aims to elevate crude oil production to two million Barrels Per Day by the year’s end and beyond, stated the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Heineken Lokpobiri.

He emphasized the impact of insecurity on the sector’s performance and the ongoing efforts to address these challenges.

The current production stands at 1.3-1.4 million barrels, with a determined target set at 2 million barrels.

Lokpobiri is actively engaging stakeholders, including International Oil Companies and local producers, to develop effective solutions and enhance investor confidence in the sector.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

