News Analysis

“Nigeria’s Oil Production Surges to 1.7 Million Barrels Per Day, Marks Significant Increase”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Nigerian Federal Government recently declared a significant upsurge in the country’s oil production, reaching 1.7 million barrels per day, a notable increase from the 1.1mbpd recorded in August 2023.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, emphasized the focus on augmenting crude oil production to generate more revenue for the nation.

Stressing the critical role of oil in Nigeria’s economic landscape, he underscored the necessity of bolstering forex earnings to address the nation’s challenges and fund essential projects.

He noted a steady rise in production, reaching 1.3-1.4mbpd, which could further reach 1.7mbpd when including condensates.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

