News Analysis

“Nigerian Gas Association Advocates 15% Cheaper CNG as Alternative to Petrol Amid Soaring Fuel Prices”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Nigerian Gas Association has urged the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable substitute for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), citing a 15% cost advantage.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the association’s President, Akachukwu Nwokedi, emphasized the need for the government to ensure gas affordability.

Supporting the implementation of CNG, Train 7, Nwokedi underscored Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves as a catalyst for economic development.

Nwokedi further highlighted the importance of addressing issues such as multiple taxation, dollar-based payments for gas, and fiscal incentives by reviewing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Amidst rising petrol prices, which escalated to nearly N600/litre in Lagos and over N700/litre up north, the call for CNG adoption gains even more significance.

“Nigeria’s Oil Sector Aims to Reach 2 Million Barrels Per Day Production by December
“Nigeria’s Oil Production Surges to 1.7 Million Barrels Per Day, Marks Significant Increase”
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

