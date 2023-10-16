“Nigerian Gas Association Advocates 15% Cheaper CNG as Alternative to Petrol Amid Soaring Fuel Prices”

The Nigerian Gas Association has urged the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable substitute for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), citing a 15% cost advantage.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the association’s President, Akachukwu Nwokedi, emphasized the need for the government to ensure gas affordability.

Supporting the implementation of CNG, Train 7, Nwokedi underscored Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves as a catalyst for economic development.

Nwokedi further highlighted the importance of addressing issues such as multiple taxation, dollar-based payments for gas, and fiscal incentives by reviewing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Amidst rising petrol prices, which escalated to nearly N600/litre in Lagos and over N700/litre up north, the call for CNG adoption gains even more significance.