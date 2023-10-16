Man, 38, bags 1 year imprisonment for stealing N1.8m

Sango-Ota (Ogun), Oct. 16, 2023

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Monday, sentenced a 38-year-old sales representative, Shote Kazeem, to one year imprisonment for stealing N1.8 million cash from his employer.

The police charged Kazeem, whose address was not provided, with a one-count charge of stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate O.O. Okiki, sentenced the convict to one year imprisonment with an option of N100, 000 fine and to pay N1, 872, 650 as restitution to the complainant, Aderonke Aboderin.

Okiki said the prosecutor had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Kazeem was guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 8, at No. 34 Glory Plaza Junction, Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant, being a sales representative to Hephzibah Store, did sell fan and soft drinks to customers and refused to remit N1.8 million to his employer, Aderonke Aboderin.

“The defendant converted the money to personal use instead of remitting the money to his employer,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006. (www.naija247news.com)