Politics & Govt News

Leaked Documents Shows How Tinubu Approved $507,384 on Hotel Reservations For 7days in New York

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 16,2023.

Leaked Documents Shows How President Tinubu Approved A whopping $422,820 on hotel reservations plus $84,564 on incidentals for just 7 days in New York.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come under heavy criticisms from Nigerians over leaked documents showing that he signed a whopping $422,820,00 for his hotel reservation in New York during the just-concluded United Nations General Assembly, held between September 18 and 22, 2023.

The leaked document also shows that Bola Tinubu spent an additional $84,564.00 on incidents to cover meals, taxis, and other expenses.

The total sum of Tinubu and his close aides’ expenses amounted to over $507,384,000, approximately N507,000,000 million naira in just 7 days. This does not include the total expenses that other government ministers, state governors, and MDA heads incur under the provisions of their respective state governments and ministries.

This revelation is coming on the backdrop of calls by the Nigerian government for citizens to make sacrifices in the wake of the removal of fuel subsidies by the federal government, which has led to an exponential increase in the prices of food items and other consumables, which has caused untold hardship to millions of Nigerians.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
Senate Pres. Akpabio Laments After he Got Stuck on a Bad Road For Hours in Ogun State
Next article
FUTA student arraigned for posting nude video of his ex-girlfriend online
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

