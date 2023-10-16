Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Key takeaways on Nigeria’s September inflation rates highest in two decades

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

1. Nigeria’s annual inflation in September soared to its highest level in about two decades, reaching 26.72%, leading to a worsening cost-of-living crisis in the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

2. The continuous rise in inflation for nine consecutive months has been attributed to the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, including the removal of a long-standing petrol subsidy, leading to a significant depreciation of the national currency.

3. Food inflation, which constitutes a major part of Nigeria’s inflation basket, rose to 30.64% in September from 29.34% in August.

4. Factors such as the depreciation of the naira, higher food and energy prices, and increased logistical costs have been identified as key drivers of Nigeria’s inflation.

5. The Central Bank of Nigeria, under the leadership of new Governor Olayemi Cardoso, has pledged to intervene in the foreign exchange market occasionally to boost liquidity, following the removal of restrictions on several key items accessing foreign exchange.

6. There are expectations that the central bank may adopt a more stringent approach in its next rate-setting meeting, potentially leading to a further increase in interest rates, already at their highest in nearly two decades.

7. Despite facing criticism, President Tinubu has remained resolute in defending his policy reforms, emphasizing the necessity of moving forward rather than reverting to previous policies despite the hardships faced by the population.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu’s cabinet backs proposed $1.5 bln loan from World Bank
Next article
Davido allegedly buys Chioma a $900K mansion in Atlanta as push gift
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Okada riders allegedly beat police inspector to death in Delta state

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 45-year-old Police Inspector, identified as...

Tinubu admin spur Nigeria’s September Inflation Highest in two decades

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria witnessed a significant economic shift last month as...

Davido allegedly buys Chioma a $900K mansion in Atlanta as push gift

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian music star and the latest...

Tinubu’s cabinet backs proposed $1.5 bln loan from World Bank

Godwin Okafor -
ABUJA, Oct 16 - Nigeria's cabinet has approved a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Okada riders allegedly beat police inspector to death in Delta state

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 45-year-old Police Inspector, identified as...

Tinubu admin spur Nigeria’s September Inflation Highest in two decades

Food Inflation 0
Nigeria witnessed a significant economic shift last month as...

Davido allegedly buys Chioma a $900K mansion in Atlanta as push gift

Entertainment 0
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian music star and the latest...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights