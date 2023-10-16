Key takeaways on Nigeria’s September inflation rates highest in two decades

1. Nigeria’s annual inflation in September soared to its highest level in about two decades, reaching 26.72%, leading to a worsening cost-of-living crisis in the country.

2. The continuous rise in inflation for nine consecutive months has been attributed to the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, including the removal of a long-standing petrol subsidy, leading to a significant depreciation of the national currency.

3. Food inflation, which constitutes a major part of Nigeria’s inflation basket, rose to 30.64% in September from 29.34% in August.

4. Factors such as the depreciation of the naira, higher food and energy prices, and increased logistical costs have been identified as key drivers of Nigeria’s inflation.

5. The Central Bank of Nigeria, under the leadership of new Governor Olayemi Cardoso, has pledged to intervene in the foreign exchange market occasionally to boost liquidity, following the removal of restrictions on several key items accessing foreign exchange.

6. There are expectations that the central bank may adopt a more stringent approach in its next rate-setting meeting, potentially leading to a further increase in interest rates, already at their highest in nearly two decades.

7. Despite facing criticism, President Tinubu has remained resolute in defending his policy reforms, emphasizing the necessity of moving forward rather than reverting to previous policies despite the hardships faced by the population.