Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market returns 1.12% as Investors gain N410bn WtD

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note as the All Share Index and Market Capitalisation grew by 1.12% week on week to 67,200.69 points and N36.920 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.47 billion units of shares were traded in 29,413 deals, valued at N24.430 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 38 stocks emerged as gainers against 33 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

THOMASWYAT led other gainers in the course of last week with 30.84% growth, closing at N2.80 from the previous close of N2.14.

ABC Transport, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, BUACEMENT and MCNICHOLS grew their share prices by 23.08%, 12.75%, 12.55% and 10.00% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Capital Hotel 9.82%, University Press 9.77%, ELLAHLAKE 9.57%, Nigerian Breweries 9.09% and COURTVILLE 9.09% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Prestige Insurance led other price decliners, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.45 from the previous close of N0.50.

Royal Exchange, PRESCO, FTN Cocoa and DAAR Communication shed 9.62%, 9.54%, 8.89% and 8.70% respectively.

Other top 10 price decliners include: Regency Alliance (8.11%), CUSTODIAN (5.88%), ECOBANK (5.31%), Sterling Bank (5.14%) and ETRANZACT (4.26%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

