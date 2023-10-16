“I’m irreplaceable” – Yul Edochie brags hours after first wife shared video chilling in Madrid

October 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Yul Edochie, has caused a stir with a post bragging about his acting abilities hours after May Edochie shared a video of herself in Madrid.

The first wife of Yul Edochie, May Edochie has caused commotion online after she shared photos and videos of herself having a good time in Madrid.

She was seen at the airport of Madrid where she was welcomed by a white chauffeur who picked her up from the airport to her destination.

A few hours after May Edochie shared the video, Yul, released a video from a film in which he starred, and bragged about his prowess describing himself as irreplaceable.

He wrote in a caption: “My fans always say that Yul Edochie is irreplaceable. They’re 100% right.”(www.naija247news.com).