Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

“I’m irreplaceable” – Yul Edochie brags hours after first wife shared video chilling in Madrid

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 16, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Yul Edochie, has caused a stir with a post bragging about his acting abilities hours after May Edochie shared a video of herself in Madrid.

The first wife of Yul Edochie, May Edochie has caused commotion online after she shared photos and videos of herself having a good time in Madrid.

She was seen at the airport of Madrid where she was welcomed by a white chauffeur who picked her up from the airport to her destination.

A few hours after May Edochie shared the video, Yul, released a video from a film in which he starred, and bragged about his prowess describing himself as irreplaceable.

He wrote in a caption: “My fans always say that Yul Edochie is irreplaceable. They’re 100% right.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu administration proposes 26 trillion naira budget for 2024
Next article
Oil falls below $90 a barrel on report of US-Venezuela deal
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Okada riders allegedly beat police inspector to death in Delta state

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 45-year-old Police Inspector, identified as...

Tinubu admin spur Nigeria’s September Inflation Highest in two decades

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria witnessed a significant economic shift last month as...

Davido allegedly buys Chioma a $900K mansion in Atlanta as push gift

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian music star and the latest...

Key takeaways on Nigeria’s September inflation rates highest in two decades

Godwin Okafor -
1. Nigeria's annual inflation in September soared to its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Okada riders allegedly beat police inspector to death in Delta state

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 45-year-old Police Inspector, identified as...

Tinubu admin spur Nigeria’s September Inflation Highest in two decades

Food Inflation 0
Nigeria witnessed a significant economic shift last month as...

Davido allegedly buys Chioma a $900K mansion in Atlanta as push gift

Entertainment 0
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian music star and the latest...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights