Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

FUTA student arraigned for posting nude video of his ex-girlfriend online

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 16, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 24-year-old student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Irewole Oluwatuyi, has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrate Court, for allegedly posting the nude video of his former girlfriend on the internet.

The police charged Oluwatuyi with unlawful capturing, circulation of nude pictures and assault.

The prosecutor, Simon Wada, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on September 29, 2023 at about 1:30pm at Aule area, Akure within the Akure Magisterial District.

Wada alleged that the defendant conspired to defame his former girlfriend, one Joy Adedeji, by posting her nude video on the social media, thus humiliating her and exposing her to ridicule.

He also said the defendant had earlier on the 27th of same month, assaulted the victim, by beating her with a fist blow which caused her injury.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 516, 351 and 451 of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2016.

The prosecutor prayed for an adjournment to enable him study the case file.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sekoni adjourned the case till December 15, 2023. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Leaked Documents Shows How Tinubu Approved $507,384 on Hotel Reservations For 7days in New York
Next article
Afreximbank, Morocco sign MoU for $1billion trade and investment programme
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

South African man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Mpumalanga Division of the High...

What Israel-Hamas war means for global oil market

News Wire -
By Natalie Grover and Ahmad Ghaddar LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters)...

Oil prices steady above $90 as investors assess Israel-Hamas war

News Wire -
Oil prices surged nearly 6% on Friday Israel vows to...

President Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers Before FEC Meeting Today

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 16,2023. President Bola Tinubu will swear in three additional...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South African man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend

Regions 0
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Mpumalanga Division of the High...

What Israel-Hamas war means for global oil market

News Analysis 0
By Natalie Grover and Ahmad Ghaddar LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters)...

Oil prices steady above $90 as investors assess Israel-Hamas war

Oil Markets 0
Oil prices surged nearly 6% on Friday Israel vows to...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights