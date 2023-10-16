FUTA student arraigned for posting nude video of his ex-girlfriend online

October 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 24-year-old student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Irewole Oluwatuyi, has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrate Court, for allegedly posting the nude video of his former girlfriend on the internet.

The police charged Oluwatuyi with unlawful capturing, circulation of nude pictures and assault.

The prosecutor, Simon Wada, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on September 29, 2023 at about 1:30pm at Aule area, Akure within the Akure Magisterial District.

Wada alleged that the defendant conspired to defame his former girlfriend, one Joy Adedeji, by posting her nude video on the social media, thus humiliating her and exposing her to ridicule.

He also said the defendant had earlier on the 27th of same month, assaulted the victim, by beating her with a fist blow which caused her injury.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 516, 351 and 451 of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2016.

The prosecutor prayed for an adjournment to enable him study the case file.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sekoni adjourned the case till December 15, 2023. (www.naija247news.com).