Politics & Govt News

FG Re-issues IMN Leader, El-zakzaky’s Travel Documents As Iranian Varsity Awards Him Doctorate

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 16,2023.

In a surprising turn of events, the Federal Government has reissued travel documents to Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the formerly detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

Furthermore, during a convocation ceremony held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the University of Tehran in Iran, he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree.

This development has sparked fervent demands from members of the IMN, also commonly referred to as the Shi’ites, for the emancipation of mankind from slavery, tyranny, and injustice.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Fatima Hassan, on behalf of the Shi’ites, stressed that their demand underscores the sect’s commitment to promoting freedom and justice.

She explained that the honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) bestowed upon Sheikh El-Zakzaky was in recognition of his contributions to World Studies: Peace and Conflict Resolution.

According to her, the award was unanimously approved by the University Senate after a thorough examination of the Sheikh’s life, education, and struggle.

While congratulating their leader on his award, the Shi’ites stated, “We take great pride in our leader’s recognition, which serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to peace and justice. We urge everyone to join us in our endeavour to liberate mankind from oppression and injustice.”

The University of Tehran, which is ranked 495th in the world and 2nd in Iran by the Centre for World University Rankings, highlighted the significance of this award.

Sheikh El-Zakzaky’s significant influence extends beyond Nigeria, as he leads the Islamic movement across numerous African countries.

Recall that the leader of the IMN had been struggling to obtain the release of his travel documents in order to seek medical attention abroad.

He, along with his wife, Zeenah, was detained without trial for several months following a clash between IMN members and the Nigerian army in December 2015.

The clash resulted in the death of at least 347 IMN members, including Sheikh Zakzaky’s children. In December 2016, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered their release from detention and awarded them financial compensation for the violation of their rights.

However, the government ignored the court order, and Sheikh Zakzaky remained in custody until he was acquitted and discharged by the Kaduna State High Court in July 2021.

During his time in custody, Sheikh Zakzaky experienced health challenges, including bullet fragments in his body.

In 2019, he and his wife were scheduled to travel to India for medical treatment, but their travel documents were withheld by security agencies.

It was not until recently that the Federal Government reissued their passports, allowing Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife to travel to Iran.

In Iran, the University of Tehran considered him as an example of a true Mujahid (holy warrior) and lauded his struggle.

During his visit, Sheikh Zakzaky also visited the holy shrine of Imam Khomeini and expressed gratitude to Iranians for the honour bestowed upon him.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

