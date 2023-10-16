Menu
Search
Subscribe
Manufacturing

FG, NDPHC, states partner to distribute 4000MW electricity

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Federal Government, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), and the states of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo have entered into a collaborative effort to distribute 4,000 megawatts of electricity across various industrial and business clusters, including Agbara, as well as other regions in Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This decision was announced during the ‘Light Up Nigeria Programme: Agbara Business Roundtable’ held in Lagos on Thursday.

During the event, Chiedu Ugbo, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, emphasized that the initiative’s main goal is to ensure a consistent, reliable, and cost-effective electricity supply sourced from the company’s power plants. NDPHC, a government-owned entity responsible for implementing the National Integrated Power Project, has successfully built eight power plants, collectively generating around 4000 MW, alongside establishing diverse transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Ugbo highlighted the challenges faced by the existing system, including constraints within the transmission and distribution networks, distribution losses, gas limitations, and the financial burden on the Federal Government’s balance sheet through the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), a primary arm of the government.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oil prices slip as Israel-Hamas conflict stirs geopolitical concerns
Next article
President Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers Before FEC Meeting Today
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

South African man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Mpumalanga Division of the High...

What Israel-Hamas war means for global oil market

News Wire -
By Natalie Grover and Ahmad Ghaddar LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters)...

Oil prices steady above $90 as investors assess Israel-Hamas war

News Wire -
Oil prices surged nearly 6% on Friday Israel vows to...

President Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers Before FEC Meeting Today

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 16,2023. President Bola Tinubu will swear in three additional...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South African man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend

Regions 0
October 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Mpumalanga Division of the High...

What Israel-Hamas war means for global oil market

News Analysis 0
By Natalie Grover and Ahmad Ghaddar LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters)...

Oil prices steady above $90 as investors assess Israel-Hamas war

Oil Markets 0
Oil prices surged nearly 6% on Friday Israel vows to...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights