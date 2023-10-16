FG, NDPHC, states partner to distribute 4000MW electricity

Federal Government, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), and the states of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo have entered into a collaborative effort to distribute 4,000 megawatts of electricity across various industrial and business clusters, including Agbara, as well as other regions in Nigeria.

This decision was announced during the ‘Light Up Nigeria Programme: Agbara Business Roundtable’ held in Lagos on Thursday.

During the event, Chiedu Ugbo, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, emphasized that the initiative’s main goal is to ensure a consistent, reliable, and cost-effective electricity supply sourced from the company’s power plants. NDPHC, a government-owned entity responsible for implementing the National Integrated Power Project, has successfully built eight power plants, collectively generating around 4000 MW, alongside establishing diverse transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Ugbo highlighted the challenges faced by the existing system, including constraints within the transmission and distribution networks, distribution losses, gas limitations, and the financial burden on the Federal Government’s balance sheet through the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), a primary arm of the government.