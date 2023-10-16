Menu
Davido allegedly buys Chioma a $900K mansion in Atlanta as push gift

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian music star and the latest father of twins, Davido Adeleke reportedly splashes a whooping $900K on a mansion in Atlanta for his wife, Chioma Adeleke as a push gift.

The Afrobeat singer and his wife Chioma welcomed a set of twins in the month of October as seen in a widely circulated leaked video.

Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo made a claim via her Instagram story regarding a push gift from Davido to Chioma. She disclosed that the house is worth $900K and not only lavish but also elegantly furnished and tasteful.

While sharing the claim, Kemi offered a piece of advice to the singer about the significance of maintaining privacy in his life.

She cautioned Davido against publicizing it, expressing concern that the singer had filmed the mansion and hoping he refrain from sharing it online to prevent potential security risks.

“This is how it starts. I like Davido’s Push gift for Chioma a mansion in Atlanta worth $900000 after my real estate search of the address. Well furnished and tasteful but videotaping the entire house over there is setting it up for burglaries and danger.

“Have we forgotten Popsmoke and the Air B & B location murders? David keep it private. Nooo!!! Not where you sleep at night. Nobody must know that location. Don’t do Ojuorolari,” she wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

