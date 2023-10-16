Menu
Dangote Sugar employs 7,000 Nigerian youth yearly

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 16, 2023.

Dangote Sugar Refinery says it employs no fewer than 7,000 workers yearly in its Backward Integration Project in Numan, Adamawa State.

Speaking during a media tour of the company in Numan, the company’s Group General Manager, Operations, Bello Dan-Musa, said, despite employing thousands of youths as direct employees, the company also employed, more than 7,000 youths at the peak of the production season.

In a statement, it noted that Dangote Group was Nigeria’s biggest employer of labour after the Government.

According to Dan-Musa, the company paid over N500m to the out-growers for the sugarcane produced under the DSR Numan out-growers scheme.

The statement said the current capacity of the DSR Numan refinery of 4,800 tons of Cane Per Day, was being upgraded to 6,000 TCD by the end of 2023, 9,800TCD by 2024, and subsequently to 15,000TCD.

“Dangote Sugar Refinery Numan has contributed immensely to the realisation of the Backward Integration programme of the Federal Government. It is the largest producer of household and commercial sugar,” he said.

The President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said “Upon completion of the BIP projects, his sugar company will be able to create about three hundred thousand direct and indirect jobs, with positive multiplier effects on the national economy.”

Speaking during the media tour, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Chinnaya Judex, said the expansion drive had reached a significant mileage.(www.naija247news.com).

