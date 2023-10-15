Zambia and Bilateral Creditors Reach Agreement on Debt Restructuring MOU

Zambia has recently finalized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its bilateral creditors, paving the way for the restructuring of approximately $6.3 billion of debt. This development comes nearly three years after the country defaulted, making it the first African nation to do so during the pandemic era. The finance ministry announced the successful agreement on Saturday, following the country’s broader debt restructuring negotiations with official creditors, including China and members of the Paris Club, earlier in June.

According to a statement from the ministry, each official creditor will soon commence their internal processes to formally sign the MoU, which will then be implemented through bilateral agreements with each member of the Official Creditor Committee (OCC). As part of the restructuring, the agreements will encompass an average extension of debt maturities of over 12 years, with interest rates fixed at 1% for the next 14 years and up to 2.5% thereafter. The terms also include a provision for increased payments should Zambia’s economy outperform projections.

In the next decade, Zambia is expected to pay around $750 million, significantly less than the approximately $6 billion that was previously due to official creditors prior to the debt restructuring. Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane emphasized the need to secure a comparable agreement with private creditors, asserting that Zambia will continue to remain in arrears to its commercial external creditors until a debt deal with equivalent terms to the official creditor agreement is achieved.

Zambia’s commercial creditors primarily include international bondholders, who are owed more than $3 billion. The country is presently engaged in formal discussions with a bondholder creditor committee to restructure more than $3 billion of overseas bonds. As the talks progress, trading of the country’s notes by creditors is currently restricted. Notably, the country’s outstanding dollar bonds maturing in 2022, 2024, and 2027 are currently trading at 52-58 cents on the dollar.

While the duration for the signing of the agreements between Zambia and each bilateral creditor remains uncertain, Finance Minister Musokotwane expressed gratitude to all official creditors, particularly acknowledging the commitment of the committee’s co-chairs, China and France, and vice-chair South Africa, in resolving Zambia’s debt challenges. Recent discrepancies emerged regarding the announcement of the MoU signing, which was initially reported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, then later walked back by both Zambia’s finance minister and the IMF.