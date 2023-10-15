Menu
We’ll transmit Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa election results according to law – INEC

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 15,2023.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has said that results of the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayesla states would be transmitted according to the provisions of the Electoral Act

Yakubu said this in reaction to Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Mr. Obo Effanga, saying that election result in the state would be transmitted manually.

The INEC Chairman who was monitoring the mock accreditation exercise in Lokoja, Kogi State yesterday ahead of the coming polls, said;

Please disregard whatever anyone has said about the transmission of results.”

Yakubu who also expressed satisfaction with preparation for the polls, noted that security challenge remains a major concern in Kogi.(www.naija247news.com)

Former Senate President Lawan Loses Mother at 86
spot_imgspot_img

