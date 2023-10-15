Menu
Investing

South Africa Seeks $1 Billion World Bank Loan to Address Power Crisis

By: News Wire

In a bid to combat the persistent power challenges crippling its economy, South Africa is currently in discussions with the World Bank for a potential $1 billion loan to revamp its energy sector. The loan, intended for the government rather than state utility Eskom, aims to expedite crucial reforms to address the country’s record-breaking power cuts.

According to Marie Francoise Marie-Nelly, the World Bank’s director for South Africa, the loan is currently “under discussion,” with an imminent timeline yet to be disclosed. South Africa is grappling with a severe power crisis, as Eskom’s aging coal-fired plants frequently experience breakdowns, leading to rolling power outages that have stunted economic growth while stimulating private investment in renewable energy.

Marie-Nelly emphasized that the proposed World Bank funding would serve as a policy development loan, primarily focusing on resolving transmission obstacles hindering the integration of new private sector-built capacity. Notably, the South African government committed to absorbing over 254 billion rand ($13.4 billion) of Eskom’s debt earlier this year, subject to certain conditions that restrict the power utility’s ability to accumulate new debt without the finance minister’s approval for a three-year period.

Moreover, the World Bank loan aims to facilitate South Africa’s transition away from coal in a socially equitable manner, safeguarding vulnerable communities from potential adverse impacts. Marie-Nelly also highlighted the government’s exploration of broader climate strategies, including the implementation of a carbon tax.

In line with these efforts, the World Bank had previously approved $497 million in funding in November 2022 for the decommissioning and repurposing of one of Eskom’s coal-fired power plants, marking a crucial step towards the country’s sustainable energy transformation.

