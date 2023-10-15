Menu
Geopolitics

“Putin, Xi Forge Deeper Ties Amidst Geopolitical Tensions: High-Stakes Visit to China Unfolds”

By: News Wire

Vladimir Putin is set to make a trip to China this week to meet with President Xi Jinping, aiming to strengthen the robust partnership between the two major rivals of the United States.

This visit comes as Putin’s first outside the former Soviet Union since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for him over the deportation of children from Ukraine earlier this year.

The alliance, which both China and Russia have deemed ‘no limits’, was first declared in 2022, just before Putin sent troops into Ukraine, sparking a significant conflict.

This move has intensified the geopolitical dynamics, with the United States viewing China as its primary competitor and Russia as a potent national threat.

Despite the Western perspective of the two nations, the partnership between Putin and Xi is underscored by their shared vision of the West’s decline and their respective quests for global supremacy in various sectors.

However, while the visit is expected to involve discussions on military and nuclear cooperation, the ongoing Ukraine conflict may cast a shadow on any substantial public deals between the two nations.

Putin says Russian forces improving positions along front line in Ukraine
France’s Macron warns Iran over escalation
News Wire

