President Weah, opposition leader Boakai nearly tied in Liberia presidential race

DAKAR, Oct 15 (Reuters) – Liberia’s President George Weah and opposition leader Joseph Boakai are nearly tied in the race for the presidency following a Oct. 10 election, provisional results published by the West African nation’s election commission showed on Sunday.

Weah holds a slim lead at 43.80% of the vote, while Boakai has 43.54%, according to tallied results from 72.92% of polling places, the commission said.

To avoid a runoff, the winner must secure more than 50% of votes cast.