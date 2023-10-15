Menu
Democracy Africa

President Weah, opposition leader Boakai nearly tied in Liberia presidential race

By: News Wire

Date:

DAKAR, Oct 15 (Reuters) – Liberia’s President George Weah and opposition leader Joseph Boakai are nearly tied in the race for the presidency following a Oct. 10 election, provisional results published by the West African nation’s election commission showed on Sunday.

Weah holds a slim lead at 43.80% of the vote, while Boakai has 43.54%, according to tallied results from 72.92% of polling places, the commission said.

To avoid a runoff, the winner must secure more than 50% of votes cast.

Israel says not interested in war with Hezbollah
Putin says Russian forces improving positions along front line in Ukraine
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

