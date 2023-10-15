Nigeria’s Wale Edun Assumes Chairmanship of African Governors Forum

During the closure of the IMF/World Bank meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco, Mr. Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, was designated as the Chairman of the African Governors Forum of the World Bank. This prestigious appointment is seen as an exclusive opportunity for Nigeria to advance President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, as per the Ministry of Finance statement.

In a media briefing, Minister Edun highlighted the persistent challenges in the global economic landscape, citing conflicts, sluggish international demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and consequent high borrowing costs and inflation. He emphasized the imperative for a robust global liquidity framework to address balance of payment issues and reduce borrowing costs, stressing the necessity of maintaining fiscal consolidation amid growing trans-border challenges.

Furthermore, he reiterated the importance of maintaining coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities, assuring that Nigeria’s Central Bank’s Ways and Means will not be breached for government financing. Edun expressed optimism about Nigeria’s enduring appeal as an investment destination in Africa.

Amid the summit, he engaged in productive discussions with the U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser. The Islamic Development Bank reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with Nigeria in promoting economic growth, poverty alleviation, and bolstering resilience.

Additionally, Minister Edun participated in the Commonwealth Finance Ministers’ forum, focusing on global financial architecture reforms, particularly amplifying development finance and addressing debt vulnerabilities.