Nigeria Witness Dollar Influx as CBN Eases Forex Restrictions on 43 Items

In a recent development, Nigeria experienced a substantial rise in the availability of dollars after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lifted restrictions on foreign exchange transactions related to 43 specific items. This decision, as indicated by analysts, led to a remarkable increase in liquidity, surpassing five times the previous levels.

According to reports, the majority of the influx originated from sources outside the central bank, reflecting the potential for further supply enhancements in the future. The move has seemingly contributed to a positive impact on the country’s parallel market, with the naira witnessing an upward trajectory for the first time in three weeks.

Tajudeen Ibrahim, head of research at Chapel Hill, suggested that the CBN’s decision hints at a more proactive stance from the bank to moderate the parallel market rate. The nation’s efforts to bolster its foreign exchange reserves come in the wake of declining oil revenues, emphasizing the significance of this timely policy change.

Despite the positive results, challenges remain, as demonstrated by the lingering rise in dollar demand and the persistence of a significant parallel market premium. The CBN aims to tackle this issue and build investor confidence by striving to eliminate the existing gap between the official and parallel market rates.

Data further revealed that the CBN has been actively defending the naira, selling approximately $5.78 billion in the first half of 2023 to maintain stability in the exchange rate. This figure represents a considerable drop from the previous year’s corresponding period.

While the decision has garnered mixed reactions from experts, the nation’s ability to accumulate foreign reserves will play a crucial role in determining the long-term success of the CBN’s strategies, ensuring a stable and thriving market.