Nigeria not in debt distress, IMF insists

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria’s Debt Concerns Downplayed by IMF Amid Revenue Shortfall Worries

In a recent address at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, the IMF has assuaged concerns about Nigeria’s alleged debt distress, emphasizing that the country’s debt situation remains manageable. Despite the staggering N87 trillion public debt, the IMF Director of Africa Department, Abebe Selassie, highlighted the crucial need to focus on enhancing revenue generation, especially through the curtailment of unnecessary tax waivers that hamper government income.

The World Bank echoed the IMF’s sentiments, expressing worry over Nigeria’s low revenue, which could impede the country’s ability to meet its debt service obligations. The experts stressed the importance of a strategic approach to revenue mobilization, enhanced transparency, and prudent allocation of public resources to ensure financial stability.

Selassie emphasized the need for a nuanced perspective on debt assessment, underlining the importance of considering multiple economic indicators beyond the nominal value of the debt stock. While acknowledging Nigeria’s manageable debt stock, the IMF highlighted the significant challenge of debt servicing, primarily attributed to the country’s inadequate non-oil tax revenue.

Furthermore, the IMF praised the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to lift foreign exchange restrictions on 43 items, citing it as a positive step toward recalibrating the country’s economy. The IMF emphasized that modern economies necessitate a comprehensive approach to fiscal and monetary policies, cautioning against the limitations posed by trade restrictions.

Amid these discussions, the IMF’s recent dismissal of the idea of total debt cancellation for Nigeria, Ghana, and other African countries reflects the complexity of the debt situation. With Nigeria’s total debt stock standing at N87 trillion as of June 30, 2023, the nation continues to grapple with finding sustainable debt management solutions in the face of mounting economic challenges.

For more details, you can read the full article [here](https://www.legit.ng/business-economy/economy/1558535-ve-revenue-problem-n87-trillion-debt-stock-imf-nigeria-debt-distress/).

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

