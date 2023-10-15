Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

Make Nigerians Pay More Tax and Interest Rates, IMF Tells Tinubu Govt

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In the face of ongoing economic adversity, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently emphasized the necessity for the Nigerian government to augment tax collection from citizens to bolster the national budget and resolve public debts.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This, according to the IMF, would complement Nigeria’s efforts to eliminate fuel subsidies and unify the foreign exchange, subsequently fostering economic stability and growth. The IMF’s statements were made during a press conference at the World Bank Group/IMF Meeting in Marrakech by Abebe Selassie, the director of the IMF’s Africa Department.

Selassie stressed the significance of a comprehensive reform package, which should go beyond the elimination of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange rate. These measures, while important, need to be supplemented with tightened monetary policies and increased efforts to mobilize tax revenues. As a result of the recent policy changes, which included the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the exchange rate, Nigeria has encountered considerable economic challenges, resulting in significant hardships for its citizens.

Despite the initial benefits of eliminating fuel subsidies, the government is still allocating over 90% of its revenue towards debt repayment, leaving limited resources for significant developmental initiatives. Selassie further urged the new heads of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Ministry of Finance to be given ample time to implement appropriate actions to address the current economic difficulties.

Furthermore, the IMF remains cautious about extending debt cancellation to Nigeria and other African nations, emphasizing the importance of implementing a comprehensive set of reforms to ensure sustainable economic recovery. In another development, the IMF has also advised the CBN on strategies to enhance the adoption of the e-Naira in Nigeria, citing a recent report that revealed disappointingly low levels of adoption.

Previous article
CBN Suspends Financial Aid for Farmers and Development Programs
Next article
South Africa Seeks $1 Billion World Bank Loan to Address Power Crisis
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Saudi-Israeli Normalization and Hamas Attack Dynamics

News Wire -
In an interview on Fox News, Saudi Crown Prince...

Congolese Reporter Faces Trial Over Jeune Afrique Article on Opposition Figure’s Death

News Wire -
A Congolese journalist, Stanis Bujakera, found himself in court...

Gaza Gears Up for Possible Israeli Ground Assault

News Wire -
as Concerns of Conflict Escalation Mount As Israeli troops made...

Biden Holds Talks with Netanyahu and Abbas

News Wire -
….Reiterates Support for Israel and Palestinian Humanitarian Aid U.S. President...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Saudi-Israeli Normalization and Hamas Attack Dynamics

Top Stories 0
In an interview on Fox News, Saudi Crown Prince...

Congolese Reporter Faces Trial Over Jeune Afrique Article on Opposition Figure’s Death

Geopolitics 0
A Congolese journalist, Stanis Bujakera, found himself in court...

Gaza Gears Up for Possible Israeli Ground Assault

Geopolitics 0
as Concerns of Conflict Escalation Mount As Israeli troops made...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights