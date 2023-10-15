Menu
Geopolitics

Israel postpones ground operation in Gaza – NYT

By: News Wire

Date:

Israel has delayed the commencement of its ground operation against Hamas in Gaza, as reported by the New York Times, citing adverse weather conditions. The NYT asserts that this delay may come at a significant cost for the Israeli military, given the scope of the planned incursion and the strong fortifications erected by the militants.

The article indicates that the incursion, involving tens of thousands of service members, would comprise commando units, tanks, warplanes, helicopter gunships, drones, and artillery from both land and sea. Its purported aim is to dismantle Hamas’ leadership, which has held sway over the enclave since 2007.

The report suggests that the ground operation, anticipated to be the most extensive in over a decade, raises questions about the extent of the territory Israel intends to control and whether it plans to govern Gaza or establish a new Palestinian administration after removing Hamas from power.

The NYT’s anonymous Israeli sources predict a lengthy operation involving significant casualties on the Israeli side, as they confront Hamas’ extensive network of underground tunnels.

In response to the ongoing Israeli air raids, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel had deployed unprecedented force and warned that this was merely the beginning, with adversaries yet to pay the full price.

As per the latest estimates, Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 has resulted in a substantial death toll, with hostages taken by the militants. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported a significant number of casualties in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes, including a high number of civilian casualties.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian cautioned that Iran would retaliate should Israel proceed with the ground operation in Gaza.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

