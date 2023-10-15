Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economic growth

Iran-Israel conflict would plunge world economy into $1 trillion recession

By: News Wire

Date:

Bloomberg’s recent analysis predicts that global economic turmoil, including a recession and soaring oil prices, could ensue if Iran engages in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Considering three potential scenarios, including localized hostilities, regional expansion to Lebanon and Syria, or direct confrontation between Israel and Iran, analysts highlight the severe repercussions of a full-scale Iran-Israel war.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The report underscores the global consequences of Middle East conflicts, citing the region’s pivotal role in energy supply and shipping. If the conflict expands, oil prices might surge to $150 per barrel, causing a 6.7% increase in global inflation and a 1% contraction in global growth, amounting to approximately $1 trillion in economic losses.

Analysts caution that Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s spare production capacity may not suffice if Iran closes the critical Strait of Hormuz, potentially triggering a significant risk-off shift in financial markets. They emphasize that the lingering impact of West’s Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia exacerbates the situation, potentially pushing the global economy into a recession.

Despite the grave forecast, Bloomberg notes that a direct conflict between Iran and Israel remains a low probability scenario. Nonetheless, the recent hostilities between Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces have already led to a notable surge in global oil prices, with Brent crude futures for December delivery reaching $90.8 per barrel, up from approximately $84 per barrel just a week earlier.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Israel postpones ground operation in Gaza – NYT
Next article
US sends second aircraft carrier to Israel’s aid
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Two Wanted Drug Barons Arrested, $4.8m Fake Currency Intercepted – NDLEA

Naija247news -
Two wanted heads of transnational criminal organisations with a...

Reject Bill Designed To Regulate Social Media Bill, Group Tells Akpabio, Abbas

Kudirat Bukola -
Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker, House of...

Shettima To Represent Tinubu At Third Belt, Road Forum In China

Naija247news -
The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Sunday departed Nigeria...

In Daring Rescue Operation, Troops Liberate Four FUGUS Students in Zamfara

Idowu Peters -
In a daring rescue operation, Nigerian troops have liberated...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two Wanted Drug Barons Arrested, $4.8m Fake Currency Intercepted – NDLEA

CrimeWatch 0
Two wanted heads of transnational criminal organisations with a...

Reject Bill Designed To Regulate Social Media Bill, Group Tells Akpabio, Abbas

Political parties 0
Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker, House of...

Shettima To Represent Tinubu At Third Belt, Road Forum In China

News Analysis 0
The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Sunday departed Nigeria...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights