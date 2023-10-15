Iran-Israel conflict would plunge world economy into $1 trillion recession

Bloomberg’s recent analysis predicts that global economic turmoil, including a recession and soaring oil prices, could ensue if Iran engages in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Considering three potential scenarios, including localized hostilities, regional expansion to Lebanon and Syria, or direct confrontation between Israel and Iran, analysts highlight the severe repercussions of a full-scale Iran-Israel war.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The report underscores the global consequences of Middle East conflicts, citing the region’s pivotal role in energy supply and shipping. If the conflict expands, oil prices might surge to $150 per barrel, causing a 6.7% increase in global inflation and a 1% contraction in global growth, amounting to approximately $1 trillion in economic losses.

Analysts caution that Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s spare production capacity may not suffice if Iran closes the critical Strait of Hormuz, potentially triggering a significant risk-off shift in financial markets. They emphasize that the lingering impact of West’s Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia exacerbates the situation, potentially pushing the global economy into a recession.

Despite the grave forecast, Bloomberg notes that a direct conflict between Iran and Israel remains a low probability scenario. Nonetheless, the recent hostilities between Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces have already led to a notable surge in global oil prices, with Brent crude futures for December delivery reaching $90.8 per barrel, up from approximately $84 per barrel just a week earlier.