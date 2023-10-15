Menu
Insufficient Tea and Diaspora Inflows Push Kenyan Shilling Downward

By: News Wire

Date:

The Kenyan shilling experienced a decline against the dollar, attributed to inadequate foreign-currency inflows from both the tea sector and the diaspora, which were insufficient to meet the heightened foreign exchange demands of importers, according to trading sources. As of 0945 GMT, commercial banks reported the shilling at 148.95/149.15 per U.S. dollar, slightly weaker compared to the previous day’s closing rate of 148.85/149.05.

A trader noted that despite the inflows from the tea sector and the diaspora, they fell short of adequately addressing the mounting foreign currency demands from importers. As a result, the shilling reached a new record low of 149.15/35 during the early part of Friday’s trading session. The currency has depreciated by over 17% against the dollar since the commencement of the year, as per data from LSEG.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

