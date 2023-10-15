Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

IMF Warns Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, Urges Move from Chinese Loans to Domestic Credit.

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently highlighted a critical shift in the economic dynamics between Nigeria, other sub-Saharan African nations, and China, suggesting a reevaluation of the reliance on Chinese loans. As per the IMF, the Chinese government has begun reducing its involvement in sub-Saharan African countries, marking a potential turning point in the region’s financial landscape.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Acknowledging China’s significant role as the largest trading partner, substantial credit provider, and noteworthy investor in foreign direct investment (FDI) in sub-Saharan Africa, the IMF also underlined the challenges faced by the Asian giant within its own economic framework. The organization emphasized that countries in the region should explore domestic financing mechanisms for their development projects, considering China’s evolving position.

The IMF’s report, titled “At Crossroads: Sub-Saharan Africa Relations with China,” stressed the need for African nations to strengthen their economic resilience, implement structural reforms, and foster diversification, given the anticipated decline in China’s economic growth and its potential impact on African economies. The IMF specifically advised Nigeria to review its economic policies in response to this changing trend and China’s reduced influence in the region.

Furthermore, the IMF emphasized the importance of regional trade integration as a means to mitigate the effects of China’s slowing GDP. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was identified as a promising initiative, although the IMF noted that its successful implementation would require a reduction in trade restrictions and an improvement in the overall trading environment, including the reduction of non-tariff trade barriers.

The report projected a substantial positive impact on African nations if the suggested measures were implemented, including an estimated 53% increase in intra-African goods trade and a 15% increase in trade with the rest of the world. These improvements, as forecasted by the IMF, could lift millions out of extreme poverty and significantly increase the real per capita GDP for the average African nation.

To address the financial challenges highlighted in the report, the IMF recommended the establishment of robust policy frameworks and the restoration of economic buffers to reduce vulnerabilities and external dependencies. This call comes as Nigeria grapples with a significant debt burden, including outstanding loans from China and other international creditors, signaling the urgency of the IMF’s advisory.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Witness Dollar Influx as CBN Eases Forex Restrictions on 43 Items
Next article
IMF Conditions Nigeria, Others for Debt Cancellation Amid Mounting Debt Concerns
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Family-Owned Businesses Contribute $200 Billion Annually to Nigeria’s Economy…

Godwin Okafor -
Family-owned businesses in Nigeria have been recognized for their...

Nigeria not in debt distress, IMF insists

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's Debt Concerns Downplayed by IMF Amid Revenue Shortfall...

IMF Conditions Nigeria, Others for Debt Cancellation Amid Mounting Debt Concerns

Godwin Okafor -
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has underscored the need...

Nigeria Witness Dollar Influx as CBN Eases Forex Restrictions on 43 Items

Godwin Okafor -
In a recent development, Nigeria experienced a substantial rise...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Family-Owned Businesses Contribute $200 Billion Annually to Nigeria’s Economy…

Entrepreneurs 0
Family-owned businesses in Nigeria have been recognized for their...

Nigeria not in debt distress, IMF insists

Data & News Analysis 0
Nigeria's Debt Concerns Downplayed by IMF Amid Revenue Shortfall...

IMF Conditions Nigeria, Others for Debt Cancellation Amid Mounting Debt Concerns

Data & News Analysis 0
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has underscored the need...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights