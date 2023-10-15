IMF Conditions Nigeria, Others for Debt Cancellation Amid Mounting Debt Concerns

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has underscored the need for individual creditor dialogues as it remains cautious about granting debt cancellation to African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana. In a recent statement, Abebe Selassie, the IMF’s African Department Director, emphasized the complexity of debt cancellations due to the significant portion of domestic debt, accounting for about 50% of total debts in African countries.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s debt burden has soared to N87 trillion as of June 30, 2023, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO). Despite the mounting debt concerns, the IMF has reiterated that a one-size-fits-all approach is not viable, emphasizing the necessity for tailored discussions on debt rescheduling with creditor nations.

Inflation management has also emerged as a critical focus, with the IMF urging African countries to collaborate on controlling inflation through cohesive monetary and fiscal policies. While there have been indications of gradual inflation decline, numerous countries continue to grapple with sustaining economic growth and generating viable employment opportunities.

The ongoing IMF/World Bank meeting in Morocco has witnessed a surge in requests for debt cancellations from Nigerian and other African countries within the G24 nations. The G24 has presented various proposals aimed at addressing the increasing public debt challenges, stressing the necessity for efficient debt resolution mechanisms to foster post-pandemic recovery.

In a bid to enhance recovery prospects, Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has called for the elimination of export restrictions on fertilizer and grains, urging support from the G20 members.

For more information, you can read the full article [here](https://www.legit.ng/business-economy/economy/1558240-imf-nigeria-ghana-african-countries-conditions-debt-cancellation/).