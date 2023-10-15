Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

IMF Conditions Nigeria, Others for Debt Cancellation Amid Mounting Debt Concerns

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has underscored the need for individual creditor dialogues as it remains cautious about granting debt cancellation to African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana. In a recent statement, Abebe Selassie, the IMF’s African Department Director, emphasized the complexity of debt cancellations due to the significant portion of domestic debt, accounting for about 50% of total debts in African countries.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s debt burden has soared to N87 trillion as of June 30, 2023, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO). Despite the mounting debt concerns, the IMF has reiterated that a one-size-fits-all approach is not viable, emphasizing the necessity for tailored discussions on debt rescheduling with creditor nations.

Inflation management has also emerged as a critical focus, with the IMF urging African countries to collaborate on controlling inflation through cohesive monetary and fiscal policies. While there have been indications of gradual inflation decline, numerous countries continue to grapple with sustaining economic growth and generating viable employment opportunities.

The ongoing IMF/World Bank meeting in Morocco has witnessed a surge in requests for debt cancellations from Nigerian and other African countries within the G24 nations. The G24 has presented various proposals aimed at addressing the increasing public debt challenges, stressing the necessity for efficient debt resolution mechanisms to foster post-pandemic recovery.

In a bid to enhance recovery prospects, Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has called for the elimination of export restrictions on fertilizer and grains, urging support from the G20 members.

For more information, you can read the full article [here](https://www.legit.ng/business-economy/economy/1558240-imf-nigeria-ghana-african-countries-conditions-debt-cancellation/).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
IMF Warns Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, Urges Move from Chinese Loans to Domestic Credit.
Next article
Nigeria not in debt distress, IMF insists
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Family-Owned Businesses Contribute $200 Billion Annually to Nigeria’s Economy…

Godwin Okafor -
Family-owned businesses in Nigeria have been recognized for their...

Nigeria not in debt distress, IMF insists

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's Debt Concerns Downplayed by IMF Amid Revenue Shortfall...

IMF Warns Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, Urges Move from Chinese Loans to Domestic Credit.

Godwin Okafor -
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently highlighted a critical...

Nigeria Witness Dollar Influx as CBN Eases Forex Restrictions on 43 Items

Godwin Okafor -
In a recent development, Nigeria experienced a substantial rise...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Family-Owned Businesses Contribute $200 Billion Annually to Nigeria’s Economy…

Entrepreneurs 0
Family-owned businesses in Nigeria have been recognized for their...

Nigeria not in debt distress, IMF insists

Data & News Analysis 0
Nigeria's Debt Concerns Downplayed by IMF Amid Revenue Shortfall...

IMF Warns Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, Urges Move from Chinese Loans to Domestic Credit.

Data & News Analysis 0
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently highlighted a critical...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights