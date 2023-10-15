France’s Macron warns Iran over escalation

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron warned his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in phone call on Sunday against any escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Macron’s office said.

“The president of the republic warned President Raisi against any escalation or extension of the conflict, especially to Lebanon,” Macron’s office said in a statement.

“Given its relations with Hezbollah and Hamas, Iran has a responsibility in this respect. Iran must do everything possible to avoid a regional flare-up,” it added.