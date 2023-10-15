Menu
Former Senate President Lawan Loses Mother at 86

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 15,2023.

The family of the immediate past President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has announced the passing of their beloved mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim.

This was made known in a statement issued on Saturday by Lawan’s Media Adviser Ezrel Tabiowo.

The statement said Senator Lawan’s mother passed on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at her residence in Gashu’a town, Bade local government area of Yobe State at the age of 86.

“Senator Ahmad Lawan appreciates the outpouring of love and support already received from friends, relatives, and colleagues”, it said.

The statement said the deceased Hajiya Halima Ibrahim will be buried according to Islamic rites on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Gashu’a town by 11am.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

