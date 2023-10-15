Ethiopia Seeks Debt Relief from Additional Creditors Post China Agreement, Says IMF Official

Following its successful debt relief arrangement with China, Ethiopia is now actively pursuing similar debt relief agreements with other creditors, according to comments made by the International Monetary Fund’s deputy director for Africa, Annalisa Fedelino, during the IMF’s annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco. The country had previously sought debt restructuring under the Group of 20’s Common Framework in early 2021, a move targeted at restructuring government debt for low-income nations. Additionally, Ethiopia has been engaged in negotiations for an IMF loan.

Despite significant progress in this direction, challenges persisted, compounded by a devastating two-year civil war that erupted in November 2020, resulting in widespread casualties and the displacement of millions. In August, Ethiopian authorities disclosed that China had granted the country permission to suspend debt payments until July 2024, providing substantial relief as part of the agreement announced earlier.

Fedelino emphasized that the IMF was on the brink of finalizing a loan program agreement with Ethiopia, expressing confidence that the Common Framework debt restructuring would progress swiftly once the loan program was established. She indicated that policy discussions were ongoing and anticipated another mission to Ethiopia within the next few weeks to further solidify the agreement.

As of March, Ethiopia’s external debt stood at $28.2 billion, including a $1 billion international bond set to mature in December 2024. Notably, Chinese lenders had committed over $14 billion in loans to Ethiopia between 2006 and 2022. Fedelino acknowledged Ethiopia’s ambition to transition to a market-determined exchange rate, emphasizing the need for preparatory measures before embarking on such a significant reform.

Ethiopia grapples with foreign exchange shortages and a substantial disparity between the official and black market currency exchange rates, with the latter currently valuing $1 at approximately 100 birr compared to the official exchange rate of 55.35 birr, which is controlled by authorities.