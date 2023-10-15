Egyptian Opposition Candidate Abandons Presidential Campaign Bid

Ahmed el-Tantawy, a prominent potential contender to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the upcoming December elections, declared the end of his bid after facing challenges in obtaining the necessary public endorsements, as stated by his campaign. The leftist former member of parliament, representing the Civil Democratic Movement (CDM), cited obstacles including officials and pro-government groups preventing the registration of support for his candidacy, alongside the arrests of numerous supporters and the blocking of campaign activities by security forces.

Egypt’s National Election Authority dismissed these claims as groundless. Despite the anticipation of an easy victory for Sisi in the upcoming elections, Tantawy’s campaign garnered attention due to its efforts to openly rally and engage on the streets, a rare display amid a prolonged crackdown on dissent across the political spectrum.

To qualify for the presidential race, candidates were required to collect endorsements from 25,000 members of the public across 15 governorates or from 20 sitting members of parliament by the October 14 deadline. Tantawy’s campaign, which boasts 2 million followers on Facebook, reported securing 14,116 endorsements, including a mere 54 in his hometown of Kafr El Shaikh.

In a statement to his supporters in Cairo, Tantawi affirmed, “We are not withdrawing and did not withdraw. If force has closed a door, we will open many doors of hope, mark my words.” He also emphasized that he personally knows numerous individuals in Egypt who are more competent and deserving than himself, but noted that the current president is not among them.

Sisi, a former army chief, secured victories with 97% of the vote in the 2014 and 2018 elections. In 2019, the constitution was amended to permit him to contest a third term.