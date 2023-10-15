Egypt Issues Warning Over Israeli Call for Gaza Residents to Relocate Southward

Egypt’s foreign ministry expressed strong reservations on Friday following the Israeli army’s proposal for over 1 million residents of the Gaza Strip to vacate their homes and head south, citing potential adverse consequences for the humanitarian situation in the enclave. According to the ministry’s statement, such a measure would constitute a severe violation of international humanitarian law, jeopardizing the safety of Gaza residents and potentially placing hundreds of thousands of people in regions ill-equipped to accommodate them.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s recent call for Palestinian civilians in Gaza to evacuate southward has raised concerns within Egypt, which shares a border with the territory. Egypt has been particularly alarmed by the possibility of Gaza residents being displaced amid Israel’s ongoing siege and bombardment of the area, initiated in response to a significant incursion by Hamas militants.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi emphasized the significance of maintaining the Palestinian people’s presence and resilience on their land, underscoring Egypt’s efforts to secure humanitarian assistance for Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, which remains outside of Israel’s control. Despite ongoing talks with the United States and other nations, no definitive agreement has been reached thus far to facilitate the delivery of aid.

Israeli strikes in the vicinity of the Rafah crossing earlier this week disrupted its operations, leading to a halt in civilian traffic through the passage since Tuesday. To address the urgent humanitarian needs, two Turkish flights carrying food and medical aid arrived at the Al Arish airport in northern Sinai on Friday, with an additional flight from Jordan arriving the day before. The aid shipments are being stored at a sports stadium in Al Arish until a feasible route for their distribution can be established, as indicated by a security source.