FGN Bonds

DMO Receives Over N652bn in Sixth Sovereign Sukuk

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The recent closure of the N150 billion Sovereign Sukuk subscription on October 11, 2023, garnered an overwhelming response, resulting in a total subscription of N652.827 billion, a striking 435% of the original offering.

This remarkable surge in subscription highlights the growing awareness and investor enthusiasm for infrastructure financing.

In light of the strong demand, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has allocated N350 billion to the diverse set of investors who participated in the Sukuk.

The allocated N350 billion is earmarked for the development and rehabilitation of roads and bridges spanning the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory.

The DMO reaffirms its commitment to both investor satisfaction and the bolstering of the domestic capital market.

War could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn
Nigeria’s Wale Edun Assumes Chairmanship of African Governors Forum
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

