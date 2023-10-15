Menu
Geopolitics

Congolese Reporter Faces Trial Over Jeune Afrique Article on Opposition Figure’s Death

By: News Wire

Date:

A Congolese journalist, Stanis Bujakera, found himself in court on Friday, charged with allegedly spreading false information concerning the circumstances of the death of opposition figure Cherubin Okende. Bujakera, who also contributes to Reuters, has been in custody since early September, in connection with an article published by the French magazine Jeune Afrique, which delved into the details surrounding Okende’s demise in Kinshasa on July 13.

During the court hearing, Bujakera was presented with a litany of charges, including the deliberate dissemination of false rumors to agitate or incite the public against the established authorities. According to court documents, he is also accused of transmitting unlawful messages, forgery, and the unauthorized use of state emblems. Bujakera’s legal counsel emphasized that the journalist refutes all charges against him.

The trial was adjourned until October 20 to allow Bujakera’s defense team to prepare adequately. If convicted on all counts, Bujakera could potentially face up to a decade behind bars, his lawyer stated. The allegations stem from an article published on Jeune Afrique’s website, which referenced an internal report by the National Intelligence Agency (ANR) implicating military intelligence agents in Okende’s death. However, the Congolese authorities disputed the report’s authenticity, and Jeune Afrique clarified that the article in question was not authored by Bujakera.

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, local and international rights groups have raised concerns about the journalist’s detention, decrying it as an assault on press freedom. Both Jeune Afrique’s managing editor and a spokesperson for Reuters have called for Bujakera’s immediate release, emphasizing the importance of enabling journalists to report without fear of reprisal. Bujakera’s legal team has filed an appeal for the journalist’s provisional release, with the court expected to issue a ruling in the upcoming week.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

