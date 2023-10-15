Menu
Ceasefire For 40 Days, We’re Working To Release Nnamdi Kanu” – Ohanaeze Tells Biafra Agitators

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 15,2023.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged Biafra agitators to uphold a 40-day ceasefire.

Ohanaeze said the ceasefire is aimed at securing the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Factional Secretary General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the ceasefire should start from October 31.

In a statement he signed, Isiguzoro said there are ongoing talks behind the scenes on the possibility of Kanu’s release.

According to Isiguzoro: “To facilitate progress in this matter, Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges Biafra agitators to uphold a ceasefire for a period of 40 days, refraining from any offensive aggression starting from October 31, 2023.

“Maintaining discipline among the Biafra agitators is crucial to ensuring the cessation of all offensive acts for the designated 40-day period.

“By doing so, the ongoing conversations behind the scenes will have the necessary environment to provide the desired solutions for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Ohanaeze Ndigbo reminds Ndigbo of our Igbo idiom, “Every soup has a peculiar way of licking it,” emphasising the importance of engaging with relevant authorities through diplomatic channels as the most effective means of achieving the desired results.

“We implore Ndigbo to exercise patience during this challenging time. We acknowledge the pain and hardships endured by the people of the Southeast since the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu.

“As custodians of our land, we assure ourselves and our people that positive outcomes are anticipated following the November 2023 Imo State Governorship elections. The release of Nnamdi Kanu will be a surprise package for the Southeast.”

The body also appealed to Nigerians Kanu might have offended to extend forgiveness and allow the greater interests of Nigeria to prevail.

“The restoration of peace and security in the Southeast is of utmost importance and requires the collective involvement of all stakeholders.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo remains committed to working behind the scenes, galvanising all relevant parties to achieve this essential objective,” he added.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
